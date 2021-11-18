Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 4

Top 8 Results

Spoiler Gravity Rush Bloody Claws 8 8* Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 9 7 VVVVVV Pressure Cooker Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground 10 4 Shatter Argon Refinery Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls 7 9 Final Fantasy XIII Blinded by Light [collapse]

Semifinals! We’re almost to the end!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours.



Special case! Because of logistics on my end, today’s group will be active until 8:00 AM Pacific tomorrow morning, ie one hour earlier than usual. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, November 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats

Spoiler Top 4 By Game: 1 song (4 games) Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!

Bravely Default

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2 Remember The Fallen (4 games) Digital: A Love Story

Gravity Rush

Shatter

VVVVVV Top 4 By Platform: Multiplatform: 2 games

3DS: 2 games Final Fantasy vs 3DS, who will reign supreme? [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...