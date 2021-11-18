Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 4

Top 8 Results
Spoiler
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|8
|8*
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|9
|7
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|10
|4
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|Digital: A Love Story
|Paper Dolls
|7
|9
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Blinded by Light
[collapse]
Semifinals! We’re almost to the end!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours.
Special case! Because of logistics on my end, today’s group will be active until 8:00 AM Pacific tomorrow morning, ie one hour earlier than usual. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, November 18th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats
Spoiler
Top 4 By Game:
1 song (4 games)
- Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
- Bravely Default
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
Remember The Fallen (4 games)
- Digital: A Love Story
- Gravity Rush
- Shatter
- VVVVVV
Top 4 By Platform:
Multiplatform: 2 games
3DS: 2 games
Final Fantasy vs 3DS, who will reign supreme?
[collapse]