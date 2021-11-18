Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 4

Top 8 Results

Gravity Rush Bloody Claws 8 8* Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds
Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 9 7 VVVVVV Pressure Cooker
Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground 10 4 Shatter Argon Refinery
Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls 7 9 Final Fantasy XIII Blinded by Light

Semifinals! We’re almost to the end!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours.

Special case! Because of logistics on my end, today’s group will be active until 8:00 AM Pacific tomorrow morning, ie one hour earlier than usual. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, November 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats

Top 4 By Game:

1 song (4 games)

  • Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! 
  • Bravely Default 
  • Final Fantasy XIII 
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 

Remember The Fallen (4 games)

  • Digital: A Love Story 
  • Gravity Rush 
  • Shatter 
  • VVVVVV 

Top 4 By Platform:

Multiplatform: 2 games
3DS: 2 games

Final Fantasy vs 3DS, who will reign supreme?

