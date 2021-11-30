Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 30

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Krys, a retired substitute teacher, was in South Africa the day Mandela was released;

Pam, a dentist & entrepreneur, relieves stress by playing excellent squash; and

Amy, an engineering manager, has pearls that keep the giver with her in spirit. Amy is an nine-day champ with winnings of $342,200.

Jeopardy! round

A SWEET READ

FILL IN THE PHRASE

SOUNDS SERIOUS

JOHNNY GILBERT IS THE ACTION MOVIE CHARACTER

SPLITTING HAIRS

“BLACK” ON THE MAP

Pam came out all business, doubling up on DD1 and holding a big lead at the end of round one.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $3,800, Pam $11,200, Krys $2,600

DD1 – $600 – A SWEET READ – Roald Dahl imagined the cherries in his Buckinghamshire orchard getting bigger & bigger, inspiring this 1961 novel (Pam doubled her leading score to $5,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

AWARD-WINNING WOMEN

TV

SCIENCE: ODD BUT TRUE

THE CIVIL WAR

ROMAN MYTHOLOGY

ENDS IN “EX”

In DJ, Amy made a strong move on DD2 to get close, Pam missed DD3, and Amy finished strongly to lead into FJ with $25,000 vs. $16,600 for Pam and $5,400 for Krys.

DD2 – $800 – THE CIVIL WAR – It was the largest & westernmost of the 11 Confederate states (Amy won $6,000 from her total of $7,400 vs. $14,000 for Pam.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ENDS IN “EX” – In math, these 2 words are often used interchangeably for the top point of a figure, like a cone (Pam lost $3,000 from her score of $16,000 vs. $15,000 for Amy.)

Final Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP – The organization these International was founded in 1956; they’re partner-städte in Germany & villes jumelées in France

Amy and Krys were correct on FJ. Amy’s wager of $13,000 put her at risk if she had missed as Pam made a very small wager, but the gamble paid off for Amy to the tune of $38,000 for a 10-day total of $380,200.

Odds and Ends

Judging the writers: Based on the values of the clues, they mistakenly thought a quote from 300’s King Leonidas would be more helpful in identifying the character than the super-iconic “Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk” line from Dirty Harry.

Ken’s Korner: In the opening, he noted that Amy’s average winnings of $38,000 exceeded Ken’s own $34,000 average at this point in his run. It also appears that Amy’s FJ wager in this game was aimed at keeping that average intact.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “James and the Giant Peach”? DD2 – What is Texas? DD3 – What are apex and vertex? FJ – What is Sister Cities?

