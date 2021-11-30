AVoCADo GamesCast #78: Luuke

Hey folks! It’s been a couple of months, but we’re back with a brand-new episode of The Avocado’s other gaming podcast, the AVoCADo GamesCast. In this one, Merve and The Kappa talk about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, New World, Age of Empires IV, Aaron Rodgers, Deathloop, and much more.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

3:25 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

30:25 – New World

49:25 – Tales of Arise

1:06:10 – Age of Empires IV

1:15:35 – The Hitman Series

1:22:40 – Evil Genius 2

1:26:10 – Deathloop

1:34:45 – Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

1:40:00 – Golf Club Wasteland

1:47:15 – It Takes Two

1:58:25 – Upcoming Games

2:16:25 – Conclusion

N.B. This episode contains minor spoilers for Tales of Arise and major spoilers for A Way Out. Timestamps for spoilers can be found at the linkdump.

