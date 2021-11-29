Cyber(tron) Monday Night Thread (11/29)

Three years ago (time flies, eh) I dedicated a Cyber Monday thread to the Cybermen.

Tonight’s thread is dedicated to Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers, which is comprised of Primus and Unicron. More than meets the eye, indeed.

I hope everyone had an enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday weekend with family and friends and you did not go to war, much like the Transformers and Decepticons did over Cybertron.

A couple reminders – Giftmas is less than a week away, so I hope you sent your gifts out to your giftee because time is of the essence. If you ran into any issues, please refer to the Giftmas Thread and contact Jaye of the Avocado immediately.

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, so try to make a small donation to your favorite non-profit (maybe CHIRP Radio, your local library or food pantry, etc.) if you are able to do so. Tis the season, after all.

Finally, the Something to Discuss question – Who is your favorite Transformer/Decepticon and why?

