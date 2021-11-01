GIFTMAS: Welcome to November

It’s November-ween. Do you know where your gift is?
Remember, US-cados have Thanksgiving to contend with (i.e. no mail) on 11/25. And shipping in general is trash this year. If you haven’t sent your gift yet, time to start getting that hustle on!
SHIPPING CALCULATORS
- FedEx: https://www.fedex.com/ratefinder/home?cc=US&language=en&link=1&lid=//ship/Pack+Rates+Corp
- UPS: https://wwwapps.ups.com/calTimeCost?loc=en_US
- USPS: https://postcalc.usps.com/ (note USPS does a small flat-rate domestic shipping box for $6.80)
- DHL: https://ratequote.dhl-usa.com/
A couple of subthreads:
