GIFTMAS: Welcome to November

It’s November-ween. Do you know where your gift is?

Remember, US-cados have Thanksgiving to contend with (i.e. no mail) on 11/25. And shipping in general is trash this year. If you haven’t sent your gift yet, time to start getting that hustle on!

SHIPPING CALCULATORS FedEx: https://www.fedex.com/ratefinder/home?cc=US&language=en&link=1&lid=//ship/Pack+Rates+Corp

https://www.fedex.com/ratefinder/home?cc=US&language=en&link=1&lid=//ship/Pack+Rates+Corp UPS: https://wwwapps.ups.com/calTimeCost?loc=en_US

https://wwwapps.ups.com/calTimeCost?loc=en_US USPS: https://postcalc.usps.com/ (note USPS does a small flat-rate domestic shipping box for $6.80)

https://postcalc.usps.com/ (note USPS does a small flat-rate domestic shipping box for $6.80) DHL: https://ratequote.dhl-usa.com/

A couple of subthreads:

Reply here to let your gifter know you got that thing they sent you: http://disq.us/p/2khpylb

Reply here to request a Giftmas Disqus badge (NEW): http://disq.us/p/2khpytu

Sort by oldest to see original comments and replies!

Email Jaye with any issues! avocadogiftexchange (at) gmail (dot) com

