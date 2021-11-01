It's Giftmas Six! Woo!
GIFTMAS: Welcome to November

It’s November-ween. Do you know where your gift is?

Remember, US-cados have Thanksgiving to contend with (i.e. no mail) on 11/25. And shipping in general is trash this year. If you haven’t sent your gift yet, time to start getting that hustle on!

SHIPPING CALCULATORS

Email Jaye with any issues! avocadogiftexchange (at) gmail (dot) com