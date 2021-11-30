Tuesday’s PoLOLtics thread has found some strange stuff to share.

So let’s do it. The news is Mad Libs anymore.
First up: we made robots that can reproduce! This never ends poorly in books and movies!
In other news, Sen. ColLOLins isn’t going to help Democrats with the debt ceiling, so we’re going to play this game again:
And Teri Kanefield remains an excellent Twitter follow. This thread is a good reason why that’s so.
There are my three tidbits.
Me: So…..what are we gonna do today, folks?
Y’all: GOOD!
Me: How are you going to do good?
Y’all: BY BEING KIND TO OTHERS AND OURSELVES!
Me: And whyyyyyy are we going to do this?
Y’all: BECAUSE WE CAN!
Me: That’s right! So get out there and be good, be kind, and….
Y’all: “BEHAVE!”
Get after it folks. Do your thing. There might be cookies you forgot about in the back of the cabinet. They might not be stale….but you should check.