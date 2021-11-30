Tuesday’s PoLOLtics thread has found some strange stuff to share.

So let’s do it. The news is Mad Libs anymore.

First up: we made robots that can reproduce! This never ends poorly in books and movies!

The world's first living robots, known as xenobots, can now reproduce — and in a way not seen in plants and animals, scientists say https://t.co/1IwKjZJS2W — CNN (@CNN) November 29, 2021

In other news, Sen. ColLOLins isn’t going to help Democrats with the debt ceiling, so we’re going to play this game again:

New: Senate Republican Susan Collins suggests GOP won’t give Dems votes to raise debt ceiling: “Best approach on how to do the debt ceiling under an expedited process — using reconciliation.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 29, 2021

And Teri Kanefield remains an excellent Twitter follow. This thread is a good reason why that’s so.

What if instead of repeating: "there've been no consequences," everyone did:



"OMG, the Trump Org has been INDICTED for FRAUD!

And the GJ is still hearing evidence."



Repeat a million times. Let it sink into the public consciousness. ("Her emails")



Instead of minimizing it. — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) November 29, 2021

There are my three tidbits.

Me: So…..what are we gonna do today, folks?

Y’all: GOOD!

Me: How are you going to do good?

Y’all: BY BEING KIND TO OTHERS AND OURSELVES!

Me: And whyyyyyy are we going to do this?

Y’all: BECAUSE WE CAN!

Me: That’s right! So get out there and be good, be kind, and….

Y’all: “BEHAVE!”

Get after it folks. Do your thing. There might be cookies you forgot about in the back of the cabinet. They might not be stale….but you should check.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...