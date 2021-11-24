The Book Nook Is Most Underrated (11/24)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

No, I’m not talking about the Book Nook itself (though compliments are always welcome, obviously). We all have novels we praise aplenty in this thread, but some undoubtedly get more attention than others. So, this week it’s all about promoting the most underrated novel you’ve read. Make an enthusiastic case for it and let’s make those long to-read piles of the rest of us even larger, shall we?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...