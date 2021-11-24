30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 24: X-Schwag

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

When a show gets as popular as The X-Files, it’s bound to generate a ton of merchandising. Even though I love the show, I managed to keep my personal stash pretty well under control. Aside from the Scully and Mulder Funkos in the header (the only Funkos I own, to keep myself from going overboard with them), I’ve also got a handy X-Files blanket and a cool little Christmas ornament that plays the show’s opening theme song (video below posted by someone other than me).

Prompt: Show off your X-Files gear! And/or, tell us about any interesting X-Files schwag you know of but don’t own.

