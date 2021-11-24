The Wednesday Politics Thread

Good morning, Politicadoes!
A very quick reminder of the good, the helpful, and the meaningful progress the newly signed Bipartisan Infrastructure package will achieve:
If in your single-minded quest to punish the richest in your world, you obtusely disregard the harm, the cruelty your actions and your willful disinformation would be causing the bottom 60%, then you’re doing Civil Service wrong. If in your rigid, unbending objective to punish the top 1% you willfully disregard the dire needs of the bottom 60%, then you’re doing Legislating wrong. If you repeatedly reject all Progressive meaningful advancement in matters of Equality and Equity for Women, for BIPOC, and for LGBTQI just because the top 1% might profit from such Progressive policies, then you’re doing Progress wrong. Take it for granted, the rich will always find ways to profit; profit from good policies, profit from bad policies, profit from cruel intentions, and profit from bad intentions as well. Nothing will change a certain mindset that has been carefully cultivated and grown into seeking profit at the detriment of those they dehumanize and delegitimize, except implementing better policies and regulations that would strategically hinder Privilege’s most toxic machinations while handicapping its cruelty.
If you truly care about affecting long-lasting Progressive change, you center the people in need, you center children living in poverty, you center communities long underserved, and you center all the ones who have been marginalized, othered, and punished by a cruel unjust system that has been falsely promising to one day trickle-down economics, trickle-down Civil Rights, and trickle-down Equal Rights.
