The Wednesday Politics Thread

Good morning, Politicadoes!

A very quick reminder of the good, the helpful, and the meaningful progress the newly signed Bipartisan Infrastructure package will achieve:

.@POTUS signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will make historic investments in Indigenous communities. This is billions of dollars that will bolster community resilience, replace aging infrastructure, and provide support for climate-related relocation and adaptation. — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) November 20, 2021

The infrastructure package @POTUS signed into law is the largest investment ever made to bring affordable, high-speed internet to every single American.



For rural students, and millions more, it will be life-changing.https://t.co/rTB6x6pCHP — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) November 21, 2021

✅ Over $1 billion for public transportation in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/9l0BMCdIKC — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) August 10, 2021

I’m proud to have passed a historic infrastructure bill, to make long-overdue investments in our country’s roads, bridges, highways, public transit, and so much more.



Next up: The Build Back Better Act to ensure that we don’t leave anyone behind! pic.twitter.com/tWDr8wwDvP — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 10, 2021

If in your single-minded quest to punish the richest in your world, you obtusely disregard the harm, the cruelty your actions and your willful disinformation would be causing the bottom 60%, then you’re doing Civil Service wrong. If in your rigid, unbending objective to punish the top 1% you willfully disregard the dire needs of the bottom 60%, then you’re doing Legislating wrong. If you repeatedly reject all Progressive meaningful advancement in matters of Equality and Equity for Women, for BIPOC, and for LGBTQI just because the top 1% might profit from such Progressive policies, then you’re doing Progress wrong. Take it for granted, the rich will always find ways to profit; profit from good policies, profit from bad policies, profit from cruel intentions, and profit from bad intentions as well. Nothing will change a certain mindset that has been carefully cultivated and grown into seeking profit at the detriment of those they dehumanize and delegitimize, except implementing better policies and regulations that would strategically hinder Privilege’s most toxic machinations while handicapping its cruelty.

If you truly care about affecting long-lasting Progressive change, you center the people in need, you center children living in poverty, you center communities long underserved, and you center all the ones who have been marginalized, othered, and punished by a cruel unjust system that has been falsely promising to one day trickle-down economics, trickle-down Civil Rights, and trickle-down Equal Rights.

I ran for president believing it was time to rebuild the backbone of this nation — working people and the middle class.



To rebuild the economy from the bottom up and middle out.



The infrastructure law delivers on that promise — and creates better jobs for millions of Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2021

Have a great Wednesday, everyone. And for all those celebrating in the U.S., have a very restful, stress-free long Thanksgiving weekend!

