Frozen II opened on this day two years ago. It’s a beautiful sequel with a lot of amazing music in it, plus it features one of the most gorgeous moments in any animated film: the song “Show Yourself”, in which our hero Elsa goes through another magical clothing transformation.

Elsa is my favorite Disney movie character and I love her. I hope she returns for Frozen III someday.



Have a beautiful night, you lovelies!





