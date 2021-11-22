Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 22

Here are today’s contestants:

Mack, a copywriter, whose successor to bulldog George Costanza is named Art Vandelay;

Heidi, a freelancer, saw Douglas Adams multiple times while consuming wine and cheese; and

Amy, an engineering manager, has family Jeopardy! bragging rights on the line in this game. Amy is a three-day champ with winnings of $110,200.

Jeopardy! round

MIX TAPE

WHICH ENGLISH MONARCH?

CHEW ON THIS

BEATLES MOVIES & DOCS

READING THE DETECTIVES

GET THE H OUTTA HERE!

Scores going into DJ: Amy $11,600, Heidi $400, Mack $5,200.

DD1 – $600 – WHICH ENGLISH MONARCH? – Ruled at the start of the English Reformation (Amy improved from a leading score of $5,400 to $7,800.)

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORICAL FICTION

YOU’VE GOT A LOT OF IRV, PAL!

TV COMEDY SKETCHES

YOUR DESTINATION AWAITS

VENUS

YEAH BABY, SHE’S GOT IT

Mack tied Amy for the lead with a correct response to DD2, but it was all Amy from there in a dominating performance. Amy entered FJ with $35,400 vs. $11,600 for Mack and -$800 for Heidi.

DD2 – $1,600 – HISTORICAL FICTION – Published in 1859, this novel takes place in Paris & London during the French Revolution (Mack added $3,600 to tie Amy for the first place at $10,800.)

DD3 – $1,600 – YOUR DESTINATION AWAITS – You down with VdG? I’d like to see Vasco da Gama Bridge, Vasco da Gama Tower & Vasco da Gama’s tomb in this world capital (Amy’s score grew by $5,000 to $25,000 vs. $11,600 for Mack.)

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY PRESIDENTS – He won an election in which he & his Democratic opponent were from Ohio & both were wealthy newspaper publishers

Both players were correct on FJ. Amy added $10,000 to win with $45,400 for a four-day total of $155,600.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: No one could identify a photo of Grace Kelly.

Clue selection strategy: Fans of top-down play, this is the episode for you. Not only did the players choose the clues in order in every category, but with only one exception, once they started a category they stayed with it until the end.

Pedantry corner: The WHICH ENGLISH MONARCH? category throws the premise of the show out the window, because it is asking questions, not providing answers. In this case, contestants should be well within their rights to respond in the form of an answer.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Henry VIII? DD2 – What is “A Tale of Two Cities”? DD3 – What is Lisbon? FJ – Who was Harding?

