The Get Down Stay Down Day Thread (11/19/21)

Thao & the Get Down Stay Down were an American alternative/folk rock group out of Virginia and based in San Francisco. The group, helmed by lead singer and guitarist Thao Nguyen and bass guitarist Adam Thompson (also keyboards and backup vocals), had a roughly 18-year run, during which they released five studio albums. Nguyen and Thompson announced the group’s dissolution on October 3, 2021.

Their albums are We Brave Bee Stings and All (2008),

Know Better Learn Faster (2009),

We the Common (2013),

A Man Alive (2016),

and Temple (2020).

Temple, the group’s final album, was Nguyen’s first album after coming out publicly as queer. The album is heavily influenced by a trip Nguyen took to Vietnam with her mother, a Vietnamese war refugee, in 2015. Learn more about their journey in the 2017 documentary, Nobody Dies.

Have an alternative/folk-rockin’ day, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...