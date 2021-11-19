The Weekly Wrestling Thread (11/19) Waits For News

I admit when Bresson kindly asked me if I could do the thread this week, I was struggling to nail down what exactly I wanted to do. But then I woke up today and saw…this.

John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as the reason within the e-mail — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 19, 2021

More releases! On a Thursday night! They couldn’t even wait for Friday afternoon? Some notable names, and then there’s the remainder of Hit Row. Top Dolla straight up kissed WWE’s ass and claimed they wouldn’t cut them because they could promo and….welp.

Xavier Woods finds out about releases live on G4 pic.twitter.com/7jnaZMj2nt — Harper is MVP (@scarson_) November 19, 2021

Lovely company. Just the greatest. But to make this topic not all doom and gloom, here’s praise to whoever made this amazing image.

