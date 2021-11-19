Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Finals

Top 4 Results
Spoiler
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|8
|8*
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|9
|7
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Blinded by Light
[collapse]
Semifinals! We’re almost to the end!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, November 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats
Spoiler
It’s Bravely Default vs Final Fantasy XIII-2. 3DS vs Multiplatform. Adventure Time: HIKWYSOG and Final Fantasy XIII are the undercard, also 3DS vs Multiplatform. That’s as stats-y as we can get here.
[collapse]