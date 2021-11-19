Cowboy Bebop Live Action Jam

First Season is live on Netflix.

You know this show. And if you don’t, that’s a shame, because the 90’s anime is not just an excellent show, but a whole goddamn musical joygasm thanks to Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts and “a new genre itself.”

Ten episodes for the first season are up on Netflix streaming now (at least in the US, unsure about the rest of the world), and I will be doing my best to binge it myself. Kind of sad the US Netflix doesn’t appear to have the Japanese dub, I would love to hear them all again.

The music is so far excellent, including both old, and new.

Even just two episodes in, it’s pretty obvious they’re going to be doing some major shuffling of episode plots, though time will tell how hard they keep to the original story lines.

Cry, laugh, complain about it all here.

