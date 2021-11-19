The November 19th X-Men Unlimited #2 Night Thread

As you may or may not have noticed, I’ve been really getting into X-Men comics lately. I’ve also been listening to the podcast Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men at work. The hosts of said podcast waxed euphoric about the second X-Men Unlimited one-shot, entitled Point Blank (written by Fabian Nicieza, pencilied by Jan Duursema) in one of their episodes and I decided to read it myself.

Point Blank is told from the point of view of Adrian Eiskalt (as I was typing this I realized “Eiskalt” is German for ice cold…comics, am I right?) a former East German soldier who seeks revenge against Magneto (who is supposedly dead at this point in the comics, but pretty much nobody in-universe buys that) for killing his brother in the aftermath of a big ol’ battle.

Magneto going to town on a bunch of Germans.

Without going into too much detail, I’ll just say that the comic explores Magneto as a complicated character, and both his and Adrian’s grief over their tragic pasts. It’s a very mediative, self-contained story, and it’s easily available through digital outlets.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...