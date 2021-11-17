A Woman’s Place Is Wherever She Wants It To Be – Wednesday Politics Thread

First member of Congress born in Thailand. First Asian-American to represent Illinois in Congress. First Thai-American elected to the U.S. Senate, one of only 15 Asian-Americans to ever serve in Congress, and one of only 12 Women to have served in both chambers of Congress. One of the first of a handful of Women to fly combat missions. Retired Lieutenant Colonel. Veteran. Purple Heart recipient. First Woman double-amputee to serve in Congress. Advocate for fellow Soldiers, for Veterans’ access to housing, health care, job creation. First in the nation to establish a 24/7 Veterans crisis hotline. First to center the unique challenges faced by Women Veterans and Native American Veterans. First pregnant Senator. First Senator to give birth while in office. First to push for a vote changing Senate rules that did not allow children on the Senate floor.

Tireless advocate for individuals with disabilities, pushing for amendments in the bipartisan infrastructure bill ensuring public transit authorities receive accessibility grants in order to develop plans on transportation accessibility projects.

A $1.75 billion fund in the infrastructure package will aim to guarantee that transit stations are accessible.



Almost a fifth of transit stations were not fully accessible in 2019, according to the most recent Federal Transit Administration data. https://t.co/Afk5igiUNq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 6, 2021

Fearless partner of other trailblazers in Congress, such as House Representative Lauren Underwood, pushing for meaningful progressive legislation centering Maternal Healthcare.

Good news! The Protecting Moms Who Served Act just passed the House with *near-unanimous* bipartisan support—and now it’s heading to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. It’ll be the first bill in the #Momnibus to become law, thanks to @RepUnderwood and @SenDuckworth. — NARAL (@NARAL) November 16, 2021

Common-sense effective legislator with a proven track record pushing for provisions that cut waste and fraud at the Pentagon, throughout the government, and help prevent bureaucratic delays in infrastructure projects. Her latest provision is projected to save taxpayers $4 billion by reducing redundancy in the military. Her achievements are such that the Center for Effective Lawmaking recognizes her as one of the top five most effective Senators!

Senator Tammy Duckworth – 116th Congress

Meaningful Progress often comes from those who defied norms. The most effective legislators are the ones who aim to break glass ceilings, to break barriers. This is the story of a Trailblazer who always wanted to be of service, and at a moment where life attempted to break her, snuff her flame, she refused to give up and instead forced change by paving a brand new road for Women living with disabilities.

Today is my Alive Day, the 17th anniversary of the day I probably should’ve died in a dusty field in Iraq after our Blackhawk was shot out of the sky—but didn’t. pic.twitter.com/AAvhfX9Lf9 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) November 12, 2021

