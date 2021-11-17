The Book Nook Ignores Their To-Read Pile (11/17)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This might be a controversial statement but sometimes they need to be said: There’s a lot of books out there to read. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll add books to your to-read list only to start reading other books, and you might wind up forgetting about them entirely.

Even worse, sometimes you’ll buy them and put them in your bookcase, and after walking past them a zillion times, those titles become a blur, and sadly get forgotten. Until a post like this reminds you of the fact you still need to read those books, and you become embarrassed. And deservedly so, I say!

So, in order to remedy this, which book has been on your to-read pile the longest, and why haven’t you already read it?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

