Sports Corner Accepts the Qualifying Offer

Even though it’s likely baseball’s off season will come to a halt next month with a lockdown by the management, teams are starting to sign free agents. Eduardo Rodriguez is on his way to Detroit. Jhoulys Chacín has re-signed with the Rockies. And Thor (aka Noah Syndergaard) surprisingly turned away from the Mets to join the Angels. There is likely to be more such news, even if I suspect the few big names on the market will linger until there is a new CBA.

Elsewhere, the Warriors are back, the Penguins might be sold to the Red Sox management group, the NFL is having the most chaotic of seasons, Georgia continues to reign supreme at the college level, and the longest active winning streak in men’s college basketball belongs to my alma mater, Yeshiva College. As ever, all sports subjects are welcome.

