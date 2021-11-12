Job Rants Thread – 11/12/2021 – Big Boy Pants

Hey all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

I got to play at being boss, this week. Not that this wasn’t my first time in the big chair, but this was the first time that I was completely on my own for the entire day without any hope need of relief. All things being equal, it wasn’t bad. We’re a pretty self-sustaining operation, and the only major hurdle typically comes from the occasional irate customer asking to speak to a manager; which unfortunately was…Me.

Well, that’s what bourbon’s for, I guess.

That crap aside, I have to say I found the experience enjoyable on the whole; and not even for the typical reasons one might think: Yeah, there’s always the tingle that comes with getting to make the decisions and give the orders, but really, there’s also that feeling that comes with knowing that you’re thought enough of by your peers and superiors to be entrusted with the big chair; at least for a little while. That’s what I feel, anyway; I suppose an equally valid argument can be made for the fact, as one of the longest-serving employees, they know me well-enough to not burn the building down. I’ll take either, at this point.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: If you ever get a chance to be in the big chair, take it.

