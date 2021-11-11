Speculative Television Tournament – Play-in Round

Hello and welcome to the preliminary round of the Speculative Fiction Tournament! We had a number of tied nominations at the bottom of the standings, but unfortunately with only the 64th and final slot open. So, I’ll be posting all ten of these shows below, and the one with the most votes will be advancing to the tournament. Feel free to vote for as many as you’d like.

I’d also just like to make note of some of the significant properties that failed to make it through the nomination round, including but not limited to:

Babylon 5

Stargate SG1

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Arrow

Sliders

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Trek: Voyager

Torchwood

Red Dwarf

The Outer Limits

