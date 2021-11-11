Favorite Fantastic Four Villain (Not Including Dr. Doom)

We spoke about the Fantastic Four at the tail end of the Summer to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Today we are looking at the villains that Marvel’s First Family have encountered since their debut.

Dr. Doom will be getting his own Comic Book Chat discussion thread before the end of the year, so hold off on any comments or discussions about the Lord of Latveria until then.

Which villain or villains beside Dr. Doom are your favorite to give the FF a run for their money?

Which villain deserves the spotlight more often?

Which character deserves a spinoff miniseries or ongoing?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...