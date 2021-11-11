Weekly Games Thread #2 Lives On In Your Mind

Greetings, friends! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what game(s) do you think about about even when not playing them?

While you’re here, don’t forget to check out The Avocado’s video game articles from the past week:

I’m sorry to say that Franchise Festival will again be on a brief hiatus this week. That said, it will return next week with the first of two article on the Assassin’s Creed series!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...