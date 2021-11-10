Smash Tournament: Brawl Quarterfinal

Characters:

The character with the most votes is Zero Suit Samus.

The character with the least votes is Wolf.

The character with the least votes to still win is Ike. I hope he makes it, because I like Ike.

The character with the most votes to lose is Lucario, one of those characters I honestly forget is in the game.

The winning characters will be joined by the game-breaking Meta Knight, who had a bye to make the tournament even.

The stage with the most votes is WarioWare Inc., again.

The stage with the least votes is Distant Planet, a stage which I find quiet delightful. Who doesn't like to get eaten by a Bulborb?

The stage with the least votes to still win is Port Town Aero Dive.

The stage with the most votes to lose is Pokemon Stadium 2, a stage that probably suffers in estimation from the fact that it’s not quite as good as the Melee version of the stage.

The winning stages will be joined by Pirate Ship, the bye chosen by you in the Melee results thread.

