The Book Nook Reads Trash (11/10)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week is all about the books we know aren’t very good. Call them trash, call them guilty pleasures, whatever label you may affix to them, we know they’re not necessarily the highest of art. However, sometimes you need to read exactly that. Because you enjoy pulpy horror, or trashy celebrity tell-alls, or the lesser romance novels, exactly for what they are. And sometimes, if you wait long enough, the public opinion will change on that thing you love so it suddenly becomes “literature” after all. Which is neat, if not utterly backwards. That shouldn’t discourage us in our enjoyment of them however, so revel in it and tell us all about the trash you love to read.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...