AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 13

The Bleeding Statue

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

Day number… hmm, I probably should have been counting the days. Oh well, it’s not really important. I wanted to take a close look at the Red Stone Snake that Gunner found nearby. So I went out with the hunting party and we headed in that direction, northeast of our encampment. Leah and Ku stayed behind to read more of those scrolls and tomes we’d uncovered, so it was Hazel, Minty, Anton, and myself, along with Gunner, Enni, and Cathbad.

We followed a trail of giant lizard footprints toward a small river, then followed the river to where we found the carved red stone pillar. We’d seen a few other statues like this before, but never really had time to study them up close. Looking it now, I could tell it was incredibly ancient, but also it somehow looked like it had been carved mere weeks ago. Hazel said she recognized that this snake wasn’t just any serpentfolk, but a deity known as “Yig.” I don’t know anything about Yig, but Hazel seemed to be genuinely frightened of it, and Gunner said the statue was evil and thought we should knock it down. I gave Minty an enlarging potion and she attempted to push the statue over, but it wouldn’t budge in the slightest. “Like an immovable rod” is what Minty said, but I wonder if it was really just that the pillar extended too far down into the ground.

I don’t really know why, but at that point Enni just hauled off and punched the thing, even managed to take a chunk off of stone off it. And that’s when we found out the statue was bleeding. Actual blood (I checked), was coming from the stone at the pace where Enni had chipped it. All this time, Anton had been setting up one of his rituals around the clearing. He said the statue was definitely magical, but not any type of magic he was familiar with. And it was somehow connected to the others we had seen, as if they’d been placed along some sort of magical leylines.

We did a few more tests of the statue. It looked like common stone, and felt like stone as well, even where it was bleeding. But when I splashed some acid on the stone, it seemed to bubble and burn like flesh. If destroying the statue was the goal, acid seemed to be the most effective method. After conferring with my compatriots, I melted the whole thing down. It took some time, and once the statue was completely destroyed there was sort of flash of darkness, just for an instant. Gunner seemed satisfied that the evil here was gone, though, so we continued on our hunt. Cathbad found one of those big bird-like creatures that we brought down and headed back to camp.

When we got back, Maxx and Sarai had put up some more barriers near the entrance to our little hideout. Leah and Ku told us what they’d found in their research, but it wasn’t much. Something about a “Cave of Whispers,” but that didn’t sound familiar to anyone. During dinner, Hazel offered to read her tarot cards, and Maxx asked if she could tell who was watching her. She said she’d been feeling like she was being watched since we escaped from the snakes’ cave. Hazel performed a ritual seance and said she was able to detect the thoughts of any creature around, even if they were invisible. She made a circuit of the camp, but said she didn’t sense anyone. I don’t know if Maxx found this comforting or not…

Hazel and I found the missing arms from the statue of Sekhmet in one of the smaller shrines. They were both submerged in the pool at the bottom of the waterfall in the southeast corner of the little canyon the temple is set in. We did our best to reattach them, and when we were finished a basin appeared in the statue’s hands and filled with a red liquid. I thought it might be blood again, but this was thinner and tasted like a rich barely beer. Hazel downed a full pint and found it had some magical bolstering effects on whoever drank it. For a little while, she felt healthier and braver. The basin held about 3 more pints, so I bottled them up for later. In the meantime, Leah and Anton did some more research, and learned a little bit more about serpent-folk. They’re naturally immune to poison, paralysis, and fear and have some innate abilities with illusion and enchantment magic.

Minty and Cathbad had gone out hunting and came back with a whole deer carcass and a pair elf refugees. They said they were fleeing from that elf city we’d passed through, which had suffered some kind of attack. The elves had never seen anything like the creatures, but from their description and that dream we had, it sounded like the Elder Things. I’m afraid we won’t be safe here very much longer…

