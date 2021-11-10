Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 10

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Andrew, a software developer, lived downstairs from Instagram’s founder;

Mary, a school librarian, loves reading and learning; and

Dane, an editor, whose yacht party was a sick affair. Dane is a two-day champ with winnings of $34,799.

Andrew lost it all on DD1, but that didn’t deter him from going all-in on DD2, doubling to $24,800. Then Dane found DD3 and regained the lead by doubling to $27,600. But a crucial $4,000 swing on a late clue secured first place for Andrew into FJ at $30,000 vs, $26,000 for Dane and $4,800 for Mary.

DD1 – $600 – LAKES & RIVERS – Clouds of dust from the exposed bed of Lake Texcoco add to the air pollution of this world capital (Andrew lost $4,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – SCIENCE & NATURE – The Little Dipper is part of this constellation (Andrew won $12,400 on a true DD vs. $13,400 for Dane.)

DD3 – $1,200 – WORD ORIGINS – This poison gets its name partly from the Greek for “dark blue” (Dane won $13,800 on a true DD vs. $24,800 for Andrew.)

FJ – WORLD POPULATION – This Asian nation is the world’s most populous country that lies mostly in the Southern Hemisphere

Andrew and Dane were correct on FJ. Andrew added $22,001 to win with $52,001.

Wagering strategy: Once again, Dane bet too much from a close second place when he wagered all but $1, potentially allowing the third-place player a chance at the win. The percentage play for Dane would have been a bet of just under $16,400, especially given that Andrew was wagering very aggressively and was unlikely to underbet on FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the child of Zeus described as the “indirect cause of the Trojan War” is Helen of Troy.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mexico City? DD2 – What is Ursa Minor? DD3 – What is cyanide? FJ – What is Indonesia?

