Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

Part 3 Results
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani]
|4
|9
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Dust to Dust
|Steins;Gate
|Human Community
|3
|7
|Pokémon Black and White
|Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter)
|The 3rd Birthday
|Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura]
|4
|6
|Child of Eden
|Evolution
|Botanicula
|Juchu
|5
|8
|Portal 2
|Want You Gone
|Machinarium
|The Sea
|8
|6
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Dark Impetus
|Sound Shapes
|Cities [Beck]
|7
|7*
|Bayonetta
|Let’s Dance, Boys!
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Chillin With My Bro
|7
|8
|Journey
|Threshold
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|11
|3
|FTL
|Civil (Explore)
|Bayonetta
|Red & Black
|5
|10
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Heroes
|Bastion
|Build That Wall
|11
|4
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach]
|NieR
|Temple of Drifting Sands
|9
|6
|Bayonetta
|After Burner (Climax Mix)
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|7
|6
|The Last Remnant
|Swirling Sands
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Epilogue ~The End of the Night
|6
|7
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|Persona 4 Arena
|Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.]
|1
|13
|Legasista
|bgm_06
|Velocity
|Protect
|6
|7
|Gravity Rush
|Old Town
|Persona 4 Golden
|Shadow World
|4
|10
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Box 15
The tournament’s really heating up now! We’ve had two elimination rounds already, with many more to come. The top 128 has been broken up into 4 groups, meaning we will progress to the top 64 on Thursday; less than a week per round now!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, November 11th at 9:00AM Pacific