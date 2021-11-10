Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

Part 3 Results

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani] 4 9 Final Fantasy XIII Dust to Dust
Steins;Gate Human Community 3 7 Pokémon Black and White Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter)
The 3rd Birthday Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura] 4 6 Child of Eden Evolution
Botanicula Juchu 5 8 Portal 2 Want You Gone
Machinarium The Sea 8 6 Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dark Impetus
Sound Shapes Cities [Beck] 7 7* Bayonetta Let’s Dance, Boys!
Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Chillin With My Bro 7 8 Journey Threshold
Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground 11 3 FTL Civil (Explore)
Bayonetta Red & Black 5 10 Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Heroes
Bastion Build That Wall 11 4 Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach]
NieR Temple of Drifting Sands 9 6 Bayonetta After Burner (Climax Mix)
Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura] 7 6 The Last Remnant Swirling Sands
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Epilogue ~The End of the Night 6 7 Shatter Argon Refinery
Persona 4 Arena Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.] 1 13 Legasista bgm_06
Velocity Protect 6 7 Gravity Rush Old Town
Persona 4 Golden Shadow World 4 10 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Box 15

The tournament’s really heating up now! We’ve had two elimination rounds already, with many more to come. The top 128 has been broken up into 4 groups, meaning we will progress to the top 64 on Thursday; less than a week per round now!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, November 11th at 9:00AM Pacific