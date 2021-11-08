The Beatles Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt.2

The rest of Round 1’s songs! Of course we wouldn’t forget about, say, “Strawberry Fields Forever” now, would we?



Songs, Pt. 2

“Julia”, “Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey”, “Octopus’s Garden”, “Hey Bulldog”, “Here Comes The Sun”, “If I Needed Someone”, “We Can Work It Out”, “Tomorrow Never Knows”, “Michelle”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, “I Saw Her Standing There”, “I’ve Just Seen a Face”, “Helter Skelter”, “Hello, Goodbye”, “Get Back”, “Yesterday”, “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “Strawberry Fields Forever”, “Back in the USSR”, “Come Together”, “Oh! Darling”, “Across the Universe”, “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”, “Rain”, “She Said She Said”, “Lovely Rita”, “Drive My Car”, “She Loves You”, “Eight Days A Week”, “Dear Prudence” “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”, “A Day In The Life”

Voting ends 10 November, 10PM EST

