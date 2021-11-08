Private Eyes Night Thread

According to the internets, “Private Eyes” by Hall & Oates was the #1 song on November 8, 1981. It hit #1 on Nov. 7 and stayed there for two weeks. So here it is:

Other #1 Hits of Nov. 8: “Last Train to Clarksville” by The Monkees (1966), “Hey Jude” by The Beatles (1968), “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash (1972), “Pop Muzik” by M (1979), “Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)” by Billy Ocean (1984), “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys (1988), “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men (1992), “Someone Like You” by Adele (2011).

