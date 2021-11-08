Ad Space – Accidentally Aired the Pitch Meeting

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Johnsonville Smoked Sausage

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

Here at Johnsonville, we’re regular people, just like you. So if we make cheesy commercials, that’s really a reflection on you.

This ad is just plain endearing.

It’s a super cliché commercial, falling into that old standby of people being inordinately obsessed with the product being sold, coupled with a pop culture spoof that’s decades out of date. Had they simply aired the game show stuff, with normal voice acting and no voice over, it might be mildly diverting, but not something that’d stick with you in any way.

The genius part is having the employee who came up with the ad, who is clearly not a trained actor or public speaker, sit in front of the camera and tell you this cool idea they’ve had for a commercial. This completely reframes how people relate to the ad.

While it’s obviously still a high budget production made by a large corporation, it doesn’t feel that way. It feels like a regular guy, someone you or I might know or be friends with, got to chatting with us about ads, and just casually brought up what they thought would be a fun commercial to see. It may be brought to life by industry professionals, but the genesis of the ad feels like it comes from a genuine place.

And making their calculated sales pitch feel genuine? That may be the most difficult advertising trick of all.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...