Weekly Games Thread’s Non-Union Canadian Equivalents

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What’s your favorite example of video games affordably substituting unavailable actors for roles they originated? Some fun recent examples for me include reading about a Star Trek DS9 third person shooter with beloved voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson as Captain “Avery Brooks” Sisko, and my current M-AM subject where almost the entire cast is replaced by nameless randos with spectacularly directionless, awkward delivery, except the lead actress who is…let’s say irreplaceable in her own way. It’s all very amusing.

