Music

The Weekly Music Thread’s Got a Cool T-Shirt

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was requested by The Avocado’s very own Bresson (presumably as a belated Father’s Day present for The Avocado’s very own Glyph):

Show us (and/or tell us about) your favorite music band T-shirts and other artist-related merchandise!

Some related bonus prompts:

  • Do you buy concert shirts, or are they too expensive?
  • What’s your stance on buying a band’s shirt elsewhere, especially those sold at chain stores?
  • Are there any shirts or other merch that you no longer have, but wish you still did?
  • Is it ever okay to wear the shirt of the band or artist you’re going to see to their show?
You are not experiencing déjà vu – we have covered this topic before. And don’t let Jeremy Piven tell you what to do in 2021 either!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!