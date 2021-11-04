The Weekly Music Thread’s Got a Cool T-Shirt

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt was requested by The Avocado’s very own Bresson (presumably as a belated Father’s Day present for The Avocado’s very own Glyph):
Show us (and/or tell us about) your favorite music band T-shirts and other artist-related merchandise!
Some related bonus prompts:
- Do you buy concert shirts, or are they too expensive?
- What’s your stance on buying a band’s shirt elsewhere, especially those sold at chain stores?
- Are there any shirts or other merch that you no longer have, but wish you still did?
- Is it ever okay to wear the shirt of the band or artist you’re going to see to their show?
As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!