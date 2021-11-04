The Weekly Music Thread’s Got a Cool T-Shirt

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was requested by The Avocado’s very own Bresson (presumably as a belated Father’s Day present for The Avocado’s very own Glyph):

Show us (and/or tell us about) your favorite music band T-shirts and other artist-related merchandise!

Some related bonus prompts:

Do you buy concert shirts, or are they too expensive?

What’s your stance on buying a band’s shirt elsewhere, especially those sold at chain stores?

Are there any shirts or other merch that you no longer have, but wish you still did?

Is it ever okay to wear the shirt of the band or artist you’re going to see to their show?

You are not experiencing déjà vu – we have covered this topic before. And don’t let Jeremy Piven tell you what to do in 2021 either!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

