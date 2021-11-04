Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With a lot of the fall season having aired so far, what’s been the best pick of the new shows?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH, 2021:

A Rich Christmas (BET+)

Catching Killers Series Premiere (Netflix)Dead & Beautiful (Shudder)

Head Of The Class Reboot Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Love Honor Betray Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Mock The Week Season Twenty Premiere (Britbox)

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (Peacock)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 2021:

A Cop Movie (Netflix)

A Man Named Scott (Amazon)Animaniacs Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

Big Mouth Season Premiere (Netflix)

Dickinson Season Premiere (Apple TV+)

Elvis (HBO Max)

Finch (Apple TV+)

Gloria Series Premiere (Netflix)

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+)

Hudson & Rex Series Premiere (Up Faith & Family)

Love Hard (Netflix)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Open By Christmas (Hallmark)

Tampa Baes (Amazon)

The Club (Netflix)

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wan (Amazon)

The Unlikely Murderer (Netflix)

We Couldn’t Become Adults (Netflix)

Yaya (Netflix)

Zero To Hero (Netflix)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH, 2021:

Arcane (Netflix)

Attica (Showtime)

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Christmas Miracle (HMM)

Highway To Heaven Series Premiere (A&E)

Next Stop, Christmas (Hallmark)

9-1-1 Crisis Center Series Premiere (Oxygen)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH, 2021:

A Christmas Treasure (Hallmark)

Condor Season Premiere (Epix)

Dexter: New Blood Series Premiere (Showtime)

Father Christmas Is Back (Netflix)

Four Seasons Total Documentary (MSNBC)

Holiday Wars Season Premiere (Food)

Joe Pera Wants To Talk To You Season Premiere (Adult Swim)

Yellowstone Season Four Premiere (Paramount)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2021:

Chain Reaction Season Two Premiere (GSN)

The Best Shape Of My Life Series Premiere (YouTube Originals)

Tug Of Words Series Premiere (GSN)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH, 2021:

Dear Rider (HBO)

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman Series Premiere (A&E)

Shetland Season Six Premiere (Britbox)

Swap Shop Series Premiere (Netflix)

Your Life Is Joke (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2021:

Animal (Netflix)

Call The Closer Series Premiere (HGTV)

Clifford The Big Red Dog (Paramount+)

55th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)

Gentified Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

My 600-Lb Life Season Premiere (TLC)

Passing (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...