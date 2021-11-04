30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 4: Favorite Season 4 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files’ fourth season debuted on October 4, 1996. This season brought us sentient tattoos, walking tumors, and vengeful golems. One notable aspect of this season was its shift from Friday nights to Sunday nights, starting with the fourth episode “Unruhe”. Viewership continued to grow with several episodes watched by over 20 million viewers, peaking with the “Leonard Betts” episode, which was the lead-out from the Super Bowl that year. The critical accolades kept piling up as well, with Gillian Anderson winning her first Primetime Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama. Season 4 also featured the infamous episode “Home”, which was the first and only X-Files episode to receive a TV-MA rating and was actually banned from syndication reruns for some time afterward.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 4 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 4 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 4 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

