30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 4: Favorite Season 4 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files’ fourth season debuted on October 4, 1996.  This season brought us sentient tattoos, walking tumors, and vengeful golems.  One notable aspect of this season was its shift from Friday nights to Sunday nights, starting with the fourth episode “Unruhe”.  Viewership continued to grow with several episodes watched by over 20 million viewers, peaking with the “Leonard Betts” episode, which was the lead-out from the Super Bowl that year.  The critical accolades kept piling up as well, with Gillian Anderson winning her first Primetime Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama.  Season 4 also featured the infamous episode “Home”, which was the first and only X-Files episode to receive a TV-MA rating and was actually banned from syndication reruns for some time afterward.

Prompt:  What’s your favorite X-Files season 4 episode? 

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 4 discussion, etc.  For reference, here’s a complete season 4 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

  1. Herrenvolk
  2. Home
  3. Teliko
  4. Unruhe
  5. The Field Where I Died
  6. Sanguinarium
  7. Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man
  8. Tunguska
  9. Terma
  10. Paper Hearts
  11. El Mundo Gira
  12. Leonard Betts
  13. Never Again
  14. Memento Mori
  15. Kaddish
  16. Unrequited
  17. Tempus Fugit
  18. Max
  19. Synchrony
  20. Small Potatoes
  21. Zero Sum
  22. Elegy
  23. Demons
  24. Gethsemane