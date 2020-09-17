The Weekly Music Thread Has a Cool T-shirt

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt: T-shirts (and other artist merchandise)
If you own T-shirts or other merchandise by music bands, what are some of your favorites? Do you buy concert shirts, or are they too expensive? What’s your stance on buying a band’s shirt elsewhere, especially those sold at chain stores? Are there any shirts or other merch that you no longer have, but wish you still did?
Most importantly: Is it EVER okay to wear the shirt of the band/artist you’re going to see to their show?
As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!