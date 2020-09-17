The Weekly Music Thread Has a Cool T-shirt

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: T-shirts (and other artist merchandise)

If you own T-shirts or other merchandise by music bands, what are some of your favorites? Do you buy concert shirts, or are they too expensive? What’s your stance on buying a band’s shirt elsewhere, especially those sold at chain stores? Are there any shirts or other merch that you no longer have, but wish you still did?

Most importantly: Is it EVER okay to wear the shirt of the band/artist you’re going to see to their show?

Is it okay to be that person? And should anyone be taking advice from Jeremy Piven in 2020?

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...