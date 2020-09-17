Avocado! Game Sign-Ups

The Set-up:

September, 1934. “The Flying Avocado,” a brand new, top-of-the-line transcontinental train, is bound for New York. An unusual mix of passengers are on board, in addition to the usual hoi polloi. Scrambling to adjust to the new status quo after the recent repeal of Prohibition, two of New York’s most powerful gangs, the Camorra and Mafia crime families, have called in reinforcements from across the country. Street-level bootleggers, with their main source of income gone, are hoping to carve out a new piece of territory as well…

September, 1711. On a storm-tossed ship bound for the New World, a group of occult practitioners discovers the formula for the Elixir of Eternal Life. All become immortal after drinking the elixir, but disagreement among the group quickly drives them to scatter across the Earth. As the years pass, only a lucky few are granted the gift of the Elixir, and today only one person retains the original formula. And one hopes to acquire it once again…

September, 2020. A group of individuals gather online with the express goal of recreating the events of The Flying Avocado’s first, and final, journey. Eager for the chance to play at being persons other than themselves, they submit to the rules fully aware that the end result will most likely be their virtual death.

September, 1934. A wedding party boards the The Flying Avocado. The bride and groom are young and in love, their guests eager to have a good time. To entertain themselves during the journey, the party settles on a game: Kill everyone on the train before they reach New York.

Buy a ticket. Take the ride. Stay alive. New York is lovely this time of year…

[collapse]