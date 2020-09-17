Avocado! Game Sign-Ups

Who: You!
What: A game of Werewolves, loosely based on the anime Baccano!
Alas, I am totally unfamiliar with one of and/or both of those things! Don’t let that stop you! I’ve never run a game before and haven’t even watched the show in like ten years so this will be barely comprehensible regardless.
Where: Here, on the Avocado!
When: Like tomorrow maybe? Whenever we get enough people signed up I guess
Why: For fun! Hopefully!
==============================================================
September, 1934. “The Flying Avocado,” a brand new, top-of-the-line transcontinental train, is bound for New York. An unusual mix of passengers are on board, in addition to the usual hoi polloi. Scrambling to adjust to the new status quo after the recent repeal of Prohibition, two of New York’s most powerful gangs, the Camorra and Mafia crime families, have called in reinforcements from across the country. Street-level bootleggers, with their main source of income gone, are hoping to carve out a new piece of territory as well…
September, 1711. On a storm-tossed ship bound for the New World, a group of occult practitioners discovers the formula for the Elixir of Eternal Life. All become immortal after drinking the elixir, but disagreement among the group quickly drives them to scatter across the Earth. As the years pass, only a lucky few are granted the gift of the Elixir, and today only one person retains the original formula. And one hopes to acquire it once again…
September, 2020. A group of individuals gather online with the express goal of recreating the events of The Flying Avocado’s first, and final, journey. Eager for the chance to play at being persons other than themselves, they submit to the rules fully aware that the end result will most likely be their virtual death.
September, 1934. A wedding party boards the The Flying Avocado. The bride and groom are young and in love, their guests eager to have a good time. To entertain themselves during the journey, the party settles on a game: Kill everyone on the train before they reach New York.
Buy a ticket. Take the ride. Stay alive. New York is lovely this time of year…
- Players will be randomly selected to play as either Passengers, Gangsters in one of three different Gangs (Camorra, Mafia, and Street Rats), or members of the Wedding Party.
- The Game will be divided into Days, which occur in Open Threads posted on The Avocado, and Nights, which occur in Private Quicktopic (QT) Threads that will be provided.
- Each Day, all Players will vote to select one candidate to throw off the train. The Player who has received the most votes at the end of the Day will be selected. Ties will result in random selection from the tied candidates.
- Each Night, the Gangs and the Wedding Party will each select one candidate to kill in their respective shared QTs. The Wedding Party has access to their QT at all times. The Gangs only have access to their QTs at Night.
- The Goal of the Passengers is to survive until the end of the game, which can only occur if the entire Wedding Party is eliminated.
- The Goal of the Gangsters is for their Gang to outnumber the others at the conclusion of the game. If the Wedding Party is eliminated and no Gang has a majority, the game will continue until one does.
- The Goal of the Wedding Party is to kill ALL other players. No survivors. No mercy.
- Additionally, some players will be Immortal. Immortals cannot be killed by standard Night Kill Actions, but can be thrown off the train during the Day. Each Gang will have no more than One (1) Immortal.
- One Immortal, the Alchemist, is hunting for the Immortal who holds the formula for the Elixir of Eternal Life. The Alchemist can kill other Immortals as their Night Action (this will have no effect on non-Immortals), and wins if they kill the correct Immortal and survive until the end of the game.
- More Roles may be implemented based on number of Players and other factors. These Roles may be given specific win conditions, and Roled Players are not required to divulge what those are.
(aiming for at least 20, so tell your friends!)
- …
==============================================================
I think that pretty much covers everything? Comment below if you’d like to play!
Some Music To Get You In The Mood While We Wait: