The Thursday Politics Thread Will Not Be Protected By The CoVid Vaccine

As we head into the Fall and into flu season, the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in parts of the United States. According to Axios, there has been an increase in coronavirus cases in 17 states. With measures still in place to keep people safe, others are getting well, let’s go ahead and say they’re getting antsy about all of these “rules”. You might say that they aren’t gonna take it anymore?

Florida Anti-Maskers invade a Target. They think it’s funny…pic.twitter.com/HpOf1xZTiu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 16, 2020

For what’s it’s worth, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister did not approve of they’re not taking it anymore. https://loudwire.com/dee-snider-blasts-anti-maskers-invading-florida-target-were-not-gonna-take-it/?trackback=twitter_mobile

Well, the important thing is the self-centered dorks needlessly endangered fellow shoppers, employees, and probably shut that store down for some mandatory disinfection work. You did it kids! A winner is you!

But all of this leads to a question of when a covid vaccine would be available. At this stage, there are eight potential vaccines in late-stage clinical trials. Some could be ready for FDA review as early as October or November. However, these trials need to be able to cover as many demographics as possible and given the wide-ranging effects covid-19 has on those who have contracted it, how well the vaccines address the most significant risk factors. https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-vaccine-speed-risks-66e30fa0-e292-497e-bce3-b18c2dd63a79.html

And all of this on an expedited time table in an election year with a criminal, would-be authoritarian President at the helm.

CDC Director Robert Redfield testified to the Senate recently on the pandemic and on the development of vaccines. Redfield was blunt in his assessment, estimating that a vaccine, given proper, thorough testing, would not be available until Summer 2021. He cautioned againt expecting a vaccine soon and said that at this point he “might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me than the vaccine because the immunogenicity might only be 70 percent and if I don’t get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me”

Guess who didn’t like that.

Trump speaking because he likes to hear himself speak, contradicted Redfield.

“I think he made a mistake when he said that,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “It’s just incorrect information.” A vaccine would go “to the general public immediately,” the president insisted, and “under no circumstance will it be as late as the doctor said.”

Redfield later clarified his comments saying that of course he endorses finding a viable vaccine but at the moment the best possible mitigation efforts are to WEAR A MASK, WASH YOUR HANDS, AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING. Efforts that Trump, in particular, has refused to honor in any consistent way. Apropos of nothing, several White House staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after a ceremony normalizing relations between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE. Mossad was apparently mightily pissed that Pompeo was walking around greeting people without a mask.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/16/us/politics/trump-cdc-covid-vaccine.html

And so here we are, the collective health of our country and the world at large in the hands of a vain, petty man at perhaps his most desperate.The irony is, if he had acted like a real President in the first place he’d likely have nothing to worry about in re-election. It’s as simple as that. But then he wouldn’t be Trump.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the protests continue, please be safe, dress non-descriptively, avoid wearing contacts if you wear them normally, and keep your phones on you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

Worried about getting your vote suppressed by the awful, awful people running our government? Check out NPR's guide to vote by mail!

Worried about getting your vote suppressed by the awful, awful people running our government? Check out NPR’s guide to vote by mail!

https://www.npr.org/2020/08/07/900210406/the-most-important-mail-youll-ever-send-a-ballot

