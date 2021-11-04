The Thursday Women+ Thread Has the Power

Some guidelines to help this space be a positive experience for everyone:

As always with the Avocado, don’t feel compelled to share beyond your comfort level.

Anyone who identifies as female, or who was socialized female/AFAB/otherwise has firsthand experience with the issues being discussed, is welcome to post. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless otherwise explicitly invited to participate further (i.e. if we did an AMA kind of thread). I’m sure there’s plenty to be gleaned just by reading! (New Guideline, please take note) This includes upvotes, we ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add “+up” to their comments and only those comments.

Please do your best to be mindful of others’ experiences when commenting or posing questions for the group. The female identity is Legion and contains multitudes, and not everyone who has experience with being treated as female by society identifies as female. Furthermore, racial and ethnic identities, sexual orientation, and many other factors can color how one experiences their gender identity on a day-to-day basis.

Click Here for Thread Signup Sheet

It’s my first time posting one of these threads, so naturally I ran through a million ideas for what to post in my head last night while trying to fall asleep. The first thought that came to mind was to feature one of my favorite empowering movies, Labyrinth. Then I started to fret: “what if they don’t like that? what if? what if?” and then I remembered that this is a safe space, and you all are the best group ever, so I could probably just feature what I love and everything would be okay. So here we are! I’m featuring Labyrinth because not only is it my favorite movie of all time, it’s also one of my favorite things to watch when I’m looking to feel empowered. This movie always gives me power.

Optional Prompt: Are there any movies that give you power?

