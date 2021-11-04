Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Part 7 Results

Spoiler Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers Crystal Bearers Ramble 11 4 Persona 4 Arena Reach Out to the Truth [P4 Arena ver.] Shatter Granular Extractor 8 7 Flower Splash of Color Mega Man 10 Sheep Man (Cybersheep’s Dream) 11 3 Style Savvy: Trendsetters Cafe (Night) Final Fantasy XIII-2 Paradigm Shift [Naoshi Mizuta] 7 5 Final Fantasy XIII Lake Bresha NieR Kaine ~ Salvation 10 6 Shatter Freon World Persona 4 Golden Time to Make History 8 7 Bravely Default Love’s Vagrant The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Flower Palace 11 4 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse – Aggressive Mix Journey I Was Born For This 7 8 Thomas Was Alone Where Are You NieR Song of the Ancients ~ Fate 9 7 FTL Federation nintendogs + cats dog & cat [record] 8 5 Canabalt Run! Xenoblade Chronicles Gaur Plains 8 5 Kirby’s Epic Yarn Staff Credits Sonic Generations Vs Metal Sonic (US ver.) “Stardust Speedway” 4 11 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse NieR The Wretched Automatons 11 4 Dragon’s Dogma Into Free Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ekoroshia 8 5 Sonic Generations Speed Highway Classic Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls 8 6 NieR Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich Radiant Historia Mechanical Kingdom 5 7 Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood? Tower of Ice [collapse]

The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, November 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

