Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Part 7 Results
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
|Crystal Bearers Ramble
|11
|4
|Persona 4 Arena
|Reach Out to the Truth [P4 Arena ver.]
|Shatter
|Granular Extractor
|8
|7
|Flower
|Splash of Color
|Mega Man 10
|Sheep Man (Cybersheep’s Dream)
|11
|3
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Cafe (Night)
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Paradigm Shift [Naoshi Mizuta]
|7
|5
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Lake Bresha
|NieR
|Kaine ~ Salvation
|10
|6
|Shatter
|Freon World
|Persona 4 Golden
|Time to Make History
|8
|7
|Bravely Default
|Love’s Vagrant
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Flower Palace
|11
|4
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Eclipse – Aggressive Mix
|Journey
|I Was Born For This
|7
|8
|Thomas Was Alone
|Where Are You
|NieR
|Song of the Ancients ~ Fate
|9
|7
|FTL
|Federation
|nintendogs + cats
|dog & cat [record]
|8
|5
|Canabalt
|Run!
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Gaur Plains
|8
|5
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Staff Credits
|Sonic Generations
|Vs Metal Sonic (US ver.) “Stardust Speedway”
|4
|11
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Eclipse
|NieR
|The Wretched Automatons
|11
|4
|Dragon’s Dogma
|Into Free
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ekoroshia
|8
|5
|Sonic Generations
|Speed Highway Classic
|Digital: A Love Story
|Paper Dolls
|8
|6
|NieR
|Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich
|Radiant Historia
|Mechanical Kingdom
|5
|7
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?
|Tower of Ice
The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, November 5th at 9:00AM Pacific