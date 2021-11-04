Comic Book Chat – The Eternals

The Eternals is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hitting the big screen (tomorrow, if you can believe it). The only comic book series I read featuring the Eternals was the Neil Gaiman one I posted above. I read it years ago but I enjoyed it. I wish it would have stuck with me though so we could discuss it .

I read the first issue of Kieron Gillen‘s Eternals and that was pretty much it. I’m hoping to read the trade and one-shots if I can find them.

I am including a video Variant Comics posted yesterday for us to watch and gain a better understanding about this franchise and the heroes and villains associated with it.

Will you be going to see the movie this weekend? If you have read any comics featuring the Eternals, feel free to recommend a starting point for us.

