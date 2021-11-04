The Styling & Grooming Thread wants to be Spooky!

Just a lil’ late, but show us your Halloween Costumes!

Welcome to the bi-weekly-ish Styling & Grooming Thread. This thread is for:

asking your fashion, skincare, hair care, etc. questions in the Seeking Advice & Recommendations subthread;

subthread; giving and receiving feedback and recommendations;

discussing skincare routines, product recommendations, hair cuts, clothing, etc. from our community;

chatting about your latest and greatest styling & grooming choices;

and getting a little confidence boost in the Selfies subthread!

Please be kind to one another! Don’t feel pressured to share any photos of yourself if you aren’t comfortable with showing your face or body. Physical appearance can be a sensitive subject, and we want this to be a safe space. Let’s all help each other get closer to matching how we look on the outside to who we are on the inside.

(Totally stole the header image from: https://www.insider.com/classic-halloween-costumes-vintage-now-2018-10)

