Doctor Strange opened in theaters five years ago today. It’s an awesome film filled with mind-blowing action, and has Benedict Cumberbatch looking sexy, which is always a good thing.
Also, yes, the cover image is not from the movie, but the No Way Home trailer. Gotta love the non-family friendly pun on his mug.
Have a STRANGE day, y’all!
The Day Thread is Strange
Doctor Strange opened in theaters five years ago today. It’s an awesome film filled with mind-blowing action, and has Benedict Cumberbatch looking sexy, which is always a good thing.