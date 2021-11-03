The Wednesday Politics Thread

“But we must accept one central truth and responsibility as participants in a democracy: Freedom is not a state; it is an act. It is not some enchanted garden perched high on a distant plateau where we can finally sit down and rest. Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.” John Lewis, Across That Bridge: A Vision for Change and the Future of America (2017)

Shontel Brown, a Democrat, won a House seat in a special election in Cleveland on Tuesday, defeating her Republican opponent, Laverne Gore.https://t.co/u5e6i2abAg — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2021

BREAKING: Michelle Wu has won Boston's mayoral race, breaking a 199-year streak of white, male city leaders to become the city's first woman and first person of color elected to the post.https://t.co/mvW7vaCeNT — NPR (@NPR) November 3, 2021

BREAKING: Ken Welch is elected as St. Petersburg's first Black mayor, the Tampa Bay Times calls at 7:30 p.m.https://t.co/rTW9QJmqS1 — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) November 2, 2021

Lots of good news in #NHPolitics tonight—>

-Dems win Trump +6 city in a landslide

-Joyce Craig reelected to a historic third term in MHT

-Portsmouth mayor flipped blue & first BIPOC elected assist. mayor in NH history

-All after 3 special elections where Dems outperformed Biden — Gates MacPherson (@GatesMacpherson) November 3, 2021

Alvin Bragg Wins, Becoming First Black D.A. in Manhattan – The New York Times https://t.co/VZvRaTbsSe — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 3, 2021

Cincinnati elects its first Asian American mayor, Aftab Pureval https://t.co/PpQXc2PpS5 — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) November 3, 2021

CNN PROJECTION: Democrat and retired NYPD captain Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York City, succeeding Bill de Blasio. He will be the second Black mayor in New York’s history https://t.co/Y925OYh3oc pic.twitter.com/aLD3jsoHZh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 3, 2021

Incredibly proud of Virginia Delegate Danica Roem (@pwcdanica), elected to a historic third consecutive term. And her third time defeating an anti-trans opponent in a historically conservative district. Her constituents know she fights for them, and it shows. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 3, 2021

Lima, Ohio, a city that Trump carried, elected it's first-ever woman and first-ever Black mayor tonight in Sharetta Smith. And also it's best-qualified ever! Congrats to her and her whole team! — John Hagner (@JHagner) November 3, 2021

Last night, Democrats gained ground in many places, expected and unexpected. They won big battles, challenging battles, small battles, surprising battles; they flipped some of the reddest seats in the ugliest most racist parts of America. They broke glass ceilings, they broke new ground, they broke turnout records. But they also suffered bitter losses and will have to, once again, face a very simple fact that white supremacy is so deeply entrenched, so dearly cherished and protected, that Whiteness would believe any irrational lie in order to hold on to privilege and entitlement; and that far too often, America’s Fourth Estate is its complicit partner, gleefully amplifying white supremacy’s latest delusional fabrication and fearmongering, giving its most toxic elements constant and wider coverage, further legitimizing it in the process.

Far too many will bombard you today with the vilest takes, disconnected takes, fact-less takes, and the objective will remain the same as it’s always been: Surrender, become apathetic, and let white supremacy rule and reign unchallenged.

DON’T, Politicadoes. Don’t surrender. Keep fighting for all the beautiful diversity that make America so much better! Celebrate the wins, study the whys of the losses, be honest with each other, with yourselves, and keep moving onward. Have a very great Wednesday!

