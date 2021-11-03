The Book Nook Vents About The Worst Tropes (11/3)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

A couple of weeks ago we discussed what we think are the tropes we most appreciate in our books. Now, inspired by a few books I recently read, and will talk about in the comments, I thought it’d be fun (or gratifying at least) to do the exact opposite. So, without further ado, what literary tropes are the ones that annoy you the most?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...