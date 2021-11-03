AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: An Invitation to Karnov Mansion, Cont’d

The End of the Karnovs

I didn’t ask for any of this. All I want to do is help rid the world of the evil that I foolishly let in. But I’m just a simple woodcutter–I can’t refuse a request from a Duke of Sharn. So my name ended up in the Inquisitive, and before you know it I’m being summoned to isolated mansions where I’m dropped into a maze and hunted by weretigers!

It’s lucky for me that the Guardian’s magic lets me speak the language of beasts, because I was able to convince some of the normal tigers not to kill me, or my fellow huntees. The whole Karnov family were arrogant bastards, thinking they could just play with us for sport. They even seeded little puzzles into that maze of theirs. Like the statues with the picture frames. So this statue was holding three empty frames, and there some portraits of the three Karnov daughters in the ground nearby. A little inscription on the statue saying “Adventures be your boldest, put us in order from youngest to…” I’m sure they just loved the thought of us answering trivia question about their family. And when Ms. Mallory went and put the pictures in the frames in the right order, a compartment in the base of the statue opened up to reveal three healing potions and a note from the Karnovs inviting us to refresh ourselves, so we didn’t “die too soon.”

We decided to bypass the Exhibit Hall in the middle of the grounds–seemed like an obvious trap. Mr. Templeton led us around the outside of the building, where a wider area, covered with ivy vines led toward another pedestal with a bronze bust on it. Another Karnov lycanthrope was laying in wait for us behind the ivy, but he got a little more than he bargained for. Mr. Templeton engaged the weretiger with his sword, Mr. Harold’s little cat familiar started breathing lightning at the lycanthrope, like a dragon would! Karnov was certainly no match for the five us, plus a lightning-breathing cat. He did manage to sink his fangs into Mr. Templeton before we could dispatch him though.

That bronze bust came to life as I approached it, just to say that “Madam Karnov” was having so much fun and we should feel free to take a short rest before continuing the hunt. I found it hard to believe anyone could describe watching two of their children die as being “fun,” but apparently the depravity of these beasts knows no bounds.

And there was more than just tigers in this maze. We had to fight off a pair of Hook Horrors that had escaped from an enclosure of their own. And there was a group of white apes from Xen’Drik, which thankfully were still contained. Near the apes, though, we found a man locked in a cage of his own. He said his name was Ansel Marten, and that he was actually the owner of this manor. The Karnovs were ‘specimens’ he’d captured and brought back for his menagerie, but they turned the tables on him and left him locked up for the last 5 years. I have to admit, I didn’t have much pity for Mr. Marsten, especially since he didn’t seem to feel any shame over his actions. Ms. Mallory broke the lock on his cage and let him loose though. The old fool couldn’t even tell us how to escape from this maze of his.

We had another run-in with two more of the Karnov daughters not long after freeing Marsten. One of them played a lute and charmed Mr. Templeton briefly, while the other fought with her hands and feet as well as her claws and teeth. Mr. Harold cast a spell on the lutist to freeze her in place, and Ms. Mallory summoned a bunch of giant wasps. It was a lot of chaos in a small area, and I think Ms Worthy was bitten at one point. and I’m afraid I only added to it when I used the Mirror Image trick that Guardian taught me. I can see why the Karnovs decided to flee, each of them grabbing a blue pendant they wore and vanishing.

They didn’t go very far though. Just down the corridor we found the Karnov matriarch, along with her three remaining children and pair of regular tigers. Madam Karnov went off about how adventurers had killed her husband years ago and now she wanted revenge on adventurers in general, which is why she lured us all here for this game. But then Mr. Harold launched a fireball into the room, and everyone started fighting. Well, Mr. Templeton and the weretiger monk started fighting, blocking up the entire hallway. I couldn’t get close enough to anyone to even see what was really happening. But I called on the Guardian to give us her blessing and my companions slowly whittled down the Karnovs. The matriarch was the one left standing, until Mr. Templeton finally cut her down.

I’m just glad that whole thing is over with. Lycanthropes are not really my area of expertise. I have to get back to my real task.

