Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 3

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Julian, a senior hotel sales manager, heard from Jeopardy! when he also learned his wife was pregnant with Alex and Emma;

Tony, a project director, makes major fountains all over the world; and

Tyler, a healthcare data specialist, is a big Sixers fan. Tyler is a five-day champ with winnings of $105,901.

There was a reversal of positions in the first two rounds, as early leader Julian missed back-to-back DDs in DJ, while early trailer Tyler finished strongly to lead into FJ at $13,600 vs. $8,200 for Tony and $3,200 for Julian.

DD1 – $800 – COLOR, MY WORLD – It’s a city in New South Wales, a river in southern Africa and a county in southern California (Julian won $2,000 from his leading score of $3,600.)

DD2 – $1,600 – PHYSICS – General relativity meant there must be these waves, but they weren’t directly detected until 2015, by the LIGO Observatory (Julian lost $3,000 from his leading total of $9,200 vs. $4,800 for Tyler.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SHAKESPEARE PLAY SETTINGS – Once more into this play whose centerpiece is a 1415 battle in France (On the very next clue from DD2, Julian lost $1,000 from his score of $6,200, cutting his lead over Tyler to just $400.)

FJ – PAINTINGS – In 2021 experts in Oslo concluded that it was the artist who wrote on this painting, “Could only have been painted by a madman”

Only Tony was correct on FJ, adding $8,000 to win with $16,200.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the defendants in a 1921 trial where the judge referred to them as “anarchist (bleep)s” were Sacco and Vanzetti.

Judging the writers: This makes six out of the last eight shows in which there has been a television category.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Orange? DD2 – What are gravitational waves? DD3 – What is “Henry V”?FJ – What is “The Scream”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...