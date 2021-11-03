Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Part 6 Results

Bayonetta Red & Black 9 5 Shatter The Krypton Garden
Silent Hill: Shattered Memories When You’re Gone 4 8 Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Heroes
Bastion Build That Wall 10 4 Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town Forever Remix
Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach] 7 5 FTL Civil (Battle)
NieR Temple of Drifting Sands 11 3 Final Fantasy XIII Hanging Edge
Bayonetta After Burner (Climax Mix) 8 6 Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Soaring Through Azure Sadness (Gurumin)
Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura] 7* 7 Final Fantasy XIII The Sunleth Waterscape
Gravity Rush Assault Cnida 6 7 The Last Remnant Swirling Sands
Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Welcome to Dangan Island! 2 11 Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Epilogue ~The End of the Night
Shatter Argon Refinery 10 2 Maldita Castilla Lucha a Morir
Ciel Nosurge Ritual Prayer Dedicated to the Succession Ceremony 7 7* Persona 4 Arena Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.]
Legasista bgm_06 9 4 Persona 4 Golden Revelations – Mitsuo – [Shin Mitsuo Tensei]
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Halberd 5 8 Velocity Protect
Gravity Rush Old Town 10 3 VVVVVV Predestined Fate
Trails of Azure Aoi Kiseki Full 3 9 Persona 4 Golden Shadow World
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Box 15 8* 8 Journey Nadir

The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!

Since it's the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, ie for roughly 24 hours.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, November 4th at 9:00AM Pacific