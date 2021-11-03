Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Part 6 Results
Spoiler
|Bayonetta
|Red & Black
|9
|5
|Shatter
|The Krypton Garden
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|When You’re Gone
|4
|8
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Heroes
|Bastion
|Build That Wall
|10
|4
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Burning Town Forever Remix
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach]
|7
|5
|FTL
|Civil (Battle)
|NieR
|Temple of Drifting Sands
|11
|3
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Hanging Edge
|Bayonetta
|After Burner (Climax Mix)
|8
|6
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
|Soaring Through Azure Sadness (Gurumin)
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|7*
|7
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Sunleth Waterscape
|Gravity Rush
|Assault Cnida
|6
|7
|The Last Remnant
|Swirling Sands
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Welcome to Dangan Island!
|2
|11
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Epilogue ~The End of the Night
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|10
|2
|Maldita Castilla
|Lucha a Morir
|Ciel Nosurge
|Ritual Prayer Dedicated to the Succession Ceremony
|7
|7*
|Persona 4 Arena
|Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.]
|Legasista
|bgm_06
|9
|4
|Persona 4 Golden
|Revelations – Mitsuo – [Shin Mitsuo Tensei]
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Halberd
|5
|8
|Velocity
|Protect
|Gravity Rush
|Old Town
|10
|3
|VVVVVV
|Predestined Fate
|Trails of Azure
|Aoi Kiseki Full
|3
|9
|Persona 4 Golden
|Shadow World
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Box 15
|8*
|8
|Journey
|Nadir
[collapse]
The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, November 4th at 9:00AM Pacific