November TV Preview – Network & Cable (Oh Hey, That Random Murderous Lumberjack Looks Familiar)

Showtime

Dexter: New Blood

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

Starring: Michael C. Hall, Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, David Magidoff, Jennifer Carpenter

Premieres November 7th

Yellowjackets

Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.

Starring: Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress, Sammi Hanratty, Christina Ricci, Sophie Thatcher, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Warren Kole

Quick Thoughts: This is the one critics in my Twitter feed got screeners for months ago and have been begging us to pay attention to. So…pay attention.

Premieres November 14th

Adult Swim

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.

Premieres November 14th

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters

The series will follow Porsha and her family as she navigates life following her whirlwind romance and engagement to Simon Guobadia, with her family and fans getting to learn more about her future husband in the series. In the series, fans will get to meet various members of the Williams family that have packed their bags for the trip as they try and navigate some major family drama during a retreat organized by Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams. The getaway’s guest list also includes two important men in Porsha’s life: her ex-fiancé and daughter Pilar Jhena’s father, Dennis McKinley, as well as her new fiancé, Simon, of course.

Premieres November 28th

History

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

The Center Seat: 55 Years Of Star Trek is a multi-episode documentary series that takes viewers on the definitive in-depth journey behind the scenes of one of the greatest landmark franchises of all time: Star Trek. Celebrating the show’s 55th anniversary, each episode focuses on a different chapter in the groundbreaking program’s history, starting with its inception at Lucille Ball’s legendary production company Desilu. Interviews with the cast, crew and experts reveal never-before-heard backstage stories and offer fresh insights. No stone is left unturned, including lesser-known aspects of the franchise like The Animated Series and Phase II. Additionally, The Center Seat features one of Leonard Nimoy’s final in-depth Trek interviews. Star Trek is the most iconic television science-fiction saga of all time and remains more popular than ever. The Center Seat details how it began, where it’s been, and how it’s boldly going where no television series has gone before!

Premieres November 5th

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman

In the series, Morgan Freeman will explore real-life prison breaks that have captured the attention of the public. It’s an up close and personal view of what the prisoners are faced with in executing their break outs. Famous escapes from Alcatraz, Dannemora, Pittsburgh State Penitentiary and other locations are recreated with actors playing key roles and interviews from some of the prisoners themselves, their families, their cell mates and from the guards and prison employees that tried to prevent the escapes. Along with the interviews and recreations, the series will utilizeS new software technology called Unreal Engine to recreate—with great verisimilitude—the prisons themselves.

Starring: Morgan Freeman

Premieres November 9th

HGTV

Table Wars

The seven-episode series will feature innovative tabletop exhibitions that must pass muster with the judges. The finalist who delivers the most over-the-top event space will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize. During each episode of Table Wars, the competitors must design and install the ultimate themed dining environment that features stunning tablescapes, centerpieces, lighting and displays to wow the judges and avoid elimination.

Starring: Martha Stewart, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chris Hessney

Premieres November 12th

Oxygen

911 Crisis

This one-of-a-kind documentary series brings viewers behind-the-scenes of the fast-paced, high-stakes world of a dynamic 911 call center outside of Cleveland. This is an up-close and personal look at an amazing team of 911 dispatchers as they take on a never-ending bombardment of panic-stricken callers, and save lives. These dedicated professionals really are the unsung heroes of law enforcement.

Premieres November 6th

Nat Geo

The Hot Zone: Anthrax

With the world still reeling after the attacks, America faces a second wave—the anthrax letters. Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people and causes panic across the United States. The Hot Zone: Anthrax follows FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker as he tracks down the killer, finding himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare. Bruce Ivins is the brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt.

Starring: Daniel Dae Kim, Tony Goldwyn, Dawn Olivieri, Ian Colletti

Premieres November 28th

TNT

Nash Bridges

The reboot film follows Nash Bridges & Joe Dominguez, elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department Special Investigations Unit.

Starring: Don Johnson, Cheech Marin, Jeff Perry, Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Somerville

Quick Thoughts: Between this and Walker, Texas Ranger, I would like to lobby for the return of Martial Law starring Sammo Hung. I remember very little of this tv show except at some point they added Arsenio Hall to the cast. Anyway, bring back Martial Law. Or don’t. Make a new show.

…but if you’re not gonna make a new show and just reboot weird 90s cop shows, do Martial Law.

Premieres November 27th

TBS

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament

Superfans of the “Harry Potter” franchise answer trivia questions about the intricately detailed universe; the winner of the competition earns the title of House Cup Champion.

Starring: Helen Mirren

Quick Thoughts: I mean…Go Ravenclaw and everything but can these people not read the room at all? A BIT LATE TO BE DOING THIS Y’ALL.

Also Helen Mirren has absolutely no connection to the Harry Potter series and is a wild choice to host.

Premieres November 28th

