Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is India Walton (she/her), the democratic candidate for the mayor seat in Buffalo, NY.

In the news:



A Historic Number of LGBTQ+ Candidates Are Running For Office in 2021

Mark Zuckerberg Is Getting Sued for Alleged Anti-LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Two Trans Netflix Employees Are Filing Labor Charges Against the Company

The project of the day is Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So.

